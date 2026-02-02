Catholic World News

15 US bishops urge Senate to reject ICE funding

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Fifteen US bishops, led by the archbishops of Santa Fe and Seattle, expressed their “deep opposition” to an appropriations bill to fund US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We cannot support legislation that expands or sustains enforcement practices without adequately addressing their consequences for families and communities,” the bishops and other signatories said. A budget “that prioritizes detention and removal—while lacking strong safeguards for family unity, due process, and accountability—risks entrenching harm rather than promoting justice or public safety.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

