Pope sends 80th birthday wishes to Cardinal Christophe Pierre

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV expressed appreciation for Cardinal Christophe Pierre’s service to the Holy See as the apostolic nuncio to the United States celebrated his 80th birthday.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, was present in Washington for the cardinal’s birthday party on January 30 and read aloud the papal telegram. Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, was also present at the gathering.

Cardinal Pierre was appointed apostolic nuncio to the United States in 2016. He was previously apostolic nuncio to Uganda (1999-2007) and Mexico (2007-2016).

