Papal prayers, solidarity for Portuguese storm victims

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for the victims of Storm Kristin, a record-breaking cyclone.

“The Holy Father wishes to express his sorrow for the people who lost their lives, uniting himself spiritually to the pain of their families,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in his January 30 message to the president of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference. “His Holiness prays for the national and local authorities, as well as for the civil, military and religious institutions that are uniting to come to their aid.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

