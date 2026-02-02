Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Images of saints remind us of universal call to holiness

February 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Presiding at the inauguration of a Marian mosaic and a statue of St. Rose of Lima in the Vatican Gardens (video), Pope Leo XIV said that “the two figures represented, our heavenly Mother and the first Latin American saint, Rose of Lima, bring us to the theme of holiness.”

“These beautiful images we are contemplating today recall the greatness of the vocation to which God calls us, namely, the universal vocation to holiness,” Pope Leo continued. “I encourage you, with God’s grace, to be witnesses and examples of that holiness in today’s world. For that is God’s will: our own sanctification.”

The event took place on the afternoon of January 31, with the Peruvian bishops, the ambassador of Peru to the Holy See, and the president of the Governorate of Vatican City State in attendance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!