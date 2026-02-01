Catholic World News

Pope Leo calls for dialogue between Cuba, United States amid mounting tensions

February 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today called for “sincere and effective dialogue” between Cuba and the United States amid mounting tensions.

“I have received the greatly troubling news regarding an increase in tensions between Cuba and the United States of America, two neighboring countries,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his midday Angelus address. “I echo the message of the Cuban bishops, inviting all responsible parties to promote a sincere and effective dialogue, in order to avoid violence and every action that could increase the suffering of the dear Cuban people.”

The Pope added, “May the Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre assist and protect all of the children of that beloved land!”

The Pontiff also extended best wishes to the organizers of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games:

These great sporting events send a powerful message of fraternity and rekindle hope for a world at peace. This is also the meaning of the Olympic truce, an ancient custom that accompanies the Games. I hope that all those who care about peace among peoples and are in positions of authority will take this opportunity to make concrete gestures of détente and dialogue.

Pope Leo also noted that Italy commemorates today its National Day for Civilian Victims of War and Conflict around the World.

“Unfortunately this initiative is still tragically relevant,” he said. “Every day there are more civilian victims of armed actions, actions that openly violate morality and the law. The dead and wounded of yesterday and today will truly be honored when this intolerable injustice comes to an end.”

After praying for the victims of storms in Portugal, Italy, and Mozambique, the Pope greeted various groups of pilgrims. He concluded, “I thank you from my heart for your prayers and wish everyone a happy Sunday!”

