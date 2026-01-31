Catholic World News

Extend protections for Haitians in the US, USCCB committee chairmen urge Trump administration

January 31, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace called upon the Trump administration to revoke its termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Haitians in the United States.

“We are deeply concerned about the plight of our Haitian brothers and sisters living in the United States who will soon have their legal status and work authorization revoked due to the Administration’s termination of TPS for Haiti,” said Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, and Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles. “There is simply no realistic opportunity for the safe and orderly return of people to Haiti at this time.”

“The Trump Administration still has the opportunity to do the right thing—to safeguard human life, to uphold the law, and to promote greater stability for people in this country and beyond,” Bishops Cahill and Zaidan added. “We urge the Administration to act accordingly by extending this vital relief for Haitians.”

The bishops concluded:

Most importantly, we reaffirm the U.S. Church’s solidarity with our Haitian brothers and sisters, wherever they may be. We turn to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Patroness of Haiti, for her intercession; may she always be a source of strength and comfort for the Haitian people.

