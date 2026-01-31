Catholic World News

Pope encourages Regnum Christi to define its charism more clearly

January 31, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged participants in the general assemblies of the consecrated members of Regnum Christi to define their charism “with ever greater clarity,” to identify their own style of “authentically evangelical governance,” and to “promote ever deeper communion” within the Regnum Christi family.

The lay consecrated men and consecrated women of Regnum Christi are meeting in Rome in separate general assemblies. The Regnum Christi family “is made up of the Legionaries of Christ, the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi, the Lay Consecrated Men of Regnum Christi, and lay members from all walks of life,” according to its website, which states that Regnum Christi counts 486 consecrated women and 47 lay consecrated men among its members.

“Today more than ever, it is necessary to know who we are if we want to dialogue authentically with society without being absorbed or homogenized by it. In order to evangelize the contexts in which you live—the very purpose of your vocation—it is therefore essential that you define your identity with ever greater clarity,” Pope Leo said during the January 29 audience, which took place in the Sala del Concistoro of the Apostolic Palace. “Every sister and every brother who receives the charism is called to bring it to life within themselves, so that it does not remain something to be preserved in a static way, but rather becomes a vital force that flows creatively and freely.”

Turning to the theme of governance, Pope Leo said:

Governance is a necessary service within societies of apostolic life: a genuine ecclesial ministry, which accompanies sisters and brothers towards a conscious, free and responsible fidelity in following Christ. Each institute and society is called to identify its own style in this regard, in harmony with its specific charism and spirituality. An authentically evangelical governance, after all, is always oriented towards service: it supports, accompanies and helps each member to conform themselves more and more to the person of the Saviour every day, and in this sense, community discernment is the privileged place where shared decisions can mature, capable of generating communion and co-responsibility. You should not be afraid to experiment with new models of governance; on the contrary, it is good to keep in mind that the collective search for your own style in the exercise of authority opens up paths that not only enrich the Societies and their individual members, but also strengthen the sense of belonging to and participation in the common mission.

“And this leads us to the third theme we wish to focus on: communion within the Regnum Christi Family,” the Pope added. “Your particular journey, inserted into the great history of an apostolic body, bears the marks of the silent and powerful action of the Holy Spirit, who continually renews the Church and makes her young in hope. In this context, you are called to promote ever deeper communion within the entire Family, sharing spirituality and apostolate, living fully the specific vocation to which God has called you as members of the Society to which you belong, committed to bearing witness with your lives to fidelity to the charism you have received.”

“One of the most emotional moments of the audience was the individual greeting that the Pope gave to each of those present,” according to a Regnum Christi statement that followed the audience.

Regnum Christi was founded in 1941; the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi and the Lay Consecrated Men of Regnum Christi received canonical approval in 2018 as societies of apostolic life of pontifical right, under the purview of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. In 2006, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith consigned Regnum Christi’s founder, Father Marcial Maciel, LC (1925-2008), to a life of prayer and penance following numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

