Catholic World News

Papal message: Inculturation does not mean adapting the Gospel to the world

January 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to the bishops of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of the Central Africa Region, who are meeting in N’Djaména, Chad.

“An important question is the inculturation of faith,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his letter, published on January 29. “It is not a question of adapting the Gospel to the world, but of finding in each culture the appropriate ways to proclaim the Word that does not fade away, enriching and serving human existence.”

“Faced with the evils that undermine society, such as tribalism, interethnic conflicts, wars, family divisions and so on, the Gospel calls for reconciliation and the pacification of hearts,” he added.

After discussing synodality and encouraging the bishops to listen to young people, Cardinal Parolin spoke of the importance of ministry to refugees:

Your communities are also shaken by the crisis of refugees and displaced persons. Be for them the Christ who bows down to their painful situations in order to heal them and give them the bread of consolation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!