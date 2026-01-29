Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Paris convenes council in response to historic rise in catechumens

January 29, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Paris has convened a four-month consultation on the rising number of persons seeking baptism.

17,800 catechumens were baptized in France during the Easter Vigil in 2025, including more than 7,400 young people between the ages 11 and 17.

“The subject is extremely joyful and motivating,” said Father Maximilien de La Martinière, who is organizing the consultation. “These converts bring a new dynamism and energy to our communities.”

The priest added:

With the revelation of the abuse crisis, we could have predicted that it was the end of the end,” of vibrant church life in France. But today God is showing us something else. The catechumens have of course heard about the abuse and what followed. But what stands out is that they consider what the Church is doing today in response to this issue as a sign of the seriousness of this institution ...



Many of them talk about how important their grandparents were to them. These grandparents went to church, and sometimes still do, but their children have abandoned the faith, or have not passed it on. This phenomenon is occurring at a time when we have not yet progressed too far in de-Christianization, since there is still a generation of grandparents for whom faith is important.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

