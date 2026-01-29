Catholic World News

European Christian body voices concern over Greenland, affirms self-determination and international law

January 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on CEC

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of European Churches stated in a recent letter that “Greenland’s future can only be decided by its own people.”

“Any change of status without their consent would violate international law, including the UN Charter and the principle of self-determination, and would disregard the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” stated the CEC, a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!