Members of Ukrainian women’s organization meet with Pope

January 29, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Eight members of For Family Values, a Ukrainian women’s organization, met with Pope Leo XIV yesterday at his general audience.

“We are here to ask the Pope to continue to invoke peace and pray for our suffering land.” said Natalia Fedorchuk, founder of the organization, which has over 3,000 members. “We promote solidarity initiatives and interfaith days in the name of family values, founding values ​​of a vibrant society, providing assistance to women, mothers and children, as well as spiritual and psychosocial help to those who have experienced losses and trauma due to the war.”

