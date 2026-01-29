Catholic World News

Vote for leaders of integrity, Thai bishops’ conference urges faithful

January 29, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand issued a pastoral statement on January 27 describing the Church as a non-partisan “moral force” and “social conscience” in the upcoming general election.

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of Bangkok, the conference’s president, described voting as a “moral requirement” in which “citizens take a common responsibility for the common good.” The prelate called for “monitoring, verifying, and maintaining moral truth at every stage” of the election.

Archbishop Arpondratana added:

The foundation of leadership qualities is clearly laid in the Bible. When Moses was instructed by God to choose a ruler, “Choose from among the people a man who is able, God-fearing, faithful, and does not take bribes, and makes him his leader” (Exodus 18:21).

Corruption, the prelate warned, “destroys the nation. Political corruption is a betrayal of the people and a serious violation of social justice.”

Thailand, a Southeast Asian nation of 70 million (map), is 87% Buddhist, 6% Muslim, and 2% ethnic religionist.

