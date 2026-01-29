Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Mozambique flood victims

January 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told pilgrims in Paul VI Audience Hall that “my thoughts go especially to the beloved people of Mozambique, who have been struck by devastating floods.”

“As I pray for the victims, I express my closeness to those who have been displaced and to all who are offering them support,” the Pope added. “May the Lord help you and bless you!”

BBC reported that the flooding in the southeastern African nation is the worst in a generation and has affected over 640,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!