Cardinal Zuppi highlights ‘indispensable path of dialogue’

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In his opening address to a meeting of the officers of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna warned that “force, even more so if it incredibly mocks the law and the international processes so laboriously won in the past decades, only creates dangerous instability at all levels and forces us to give up the indispensable path of dialogue, multilateralism, and thinking together.”

Cardinal Zuppi, the conference’s president, made his remarks in the introduction of his January 26 address. He entitled the four sections of the address “Take care of the wounds of others,” “We open the doors of our hearts and our communities,” “Let us rekindle the passion for community,” and “Responding to the expectations of the Synodal Path”—a reference to the Italian synodal process.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

