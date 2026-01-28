Catholic World News

Pope, in brief statement to media, urges prayers for peace

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief statement to media following his weekly visit to Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for peace.

“I’ll only say that we must pray very much for peace,” Pope Leo told journalists last evening, when asked about the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

“We little ones can raise our voices and always seek dialogue and not violence to resolve these problems, especially on this day when we commemorate the Shoah,” the Pope added, referring to International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

