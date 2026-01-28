Catholic World News

South Sudan cardinal calls on troops to disobey orders to kill civilians

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba, South Sudan’s capital, condemned a senior military leader’s call to “spare no one,” including “children, the elderly, and civilians,” in an offensive against rebel-held territory.

“Directing forces to ‘spare no lives’ is a direct call to genocide,” said Cardinal Ameyu. “We call on all the fighting forces not to heed any directive that risks victimizing innocent civilians and pitting communities against each other.”

