Cardinal Tobin calls for defunding of ‘lawless’ ICE
January 27, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, called for the defunding of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“How will you say ‘no’ to violence?” he said yesterday during an online interfaith prayer service. “How will you say ‘no’ this week when an appropriations bill is going to be considered in Congress?”
Cardinal Tobin added:
Will you contact your congressional representatives, the senators and representatives from your district? Will you ask them, for the love of God and the love of human beings, which can't be separated, to vote against renewing funding for such a lawless organization?
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:15 AM ET USA
Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop Gomez, and every US Bishop - all of them, were silent when the Biden administration illegally opened the borders for four years of drug and human trafficking and for millions of illegal border crossings. Their silence in the past contributed to the creation of the current "migration crisis." Some mea culpas from the Bishops would be appropriate.