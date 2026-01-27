Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin calls for defunding of ‘lawless’ ICE

January 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, called for the defunding of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“How will you say ‘no’ to violence?” he said yesterday during an online interfaith prayer service. “How will you say ‘no’ this week when an appropriations bill is going to be considered in Congress?”

Cardinal Tobin added:

Will you contact your congressional representatives, the senators and representatives from your district? Will you ask them, for the love of God and the love of human beings, which can’t be separated, to vote against renewing funding for such a lawless organization?

