Priest attacked in DR Congo

January 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean-Richard Ilunga, a priest of the Diocese of Mbuji-Mayi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is in critical condition after armed bandits attacked him on January 24.

“The assailants robbed Father Ilunga of his motorcycle, personal bag, mobile phone, and money before tying him up and abandoning him,” ACI Africa reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

