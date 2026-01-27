Catholic World News

Pontifical academy weighs in on response to AI

January 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences on January 22 released “Digital Rerum Novarum: Artificial Intelligence for Peace, Social Justice, and Integral Human Development,” the 14-page final report of the academy’s October seminar on the topic.

“Ultimately, the forces driving historical change are the same ones that transform the human heart,” the report concluded. “This conviction, which unites ethics, spirituality and political action, must guide our response to the challenge of AI and orient its development toward a genuine project of integral human development.”

