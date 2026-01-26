Catholic World News

Latin American energy sector leaders meet with Pontiff

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received over a dozen leaders from Argentina’s energy sector on January 24.

Participants discussed the “goal of promoting economic development compatible with socio-climate justice and a dignified and abundant life for all, in tune with the message of the Church,” the Argentine news site Informe Digital reported.

“We thought it was useful to bring together leading entrepreneurs from the energy and mining industries with His Holiness to discuss issues such as caring for our common home, climate change and the strong demand for minerals that is growing due to artificial intelligence,” said José Luis Manzano.

