Catholic World News

Pope encourages Italian Catholic Action to bear witness to the Gospel in daily life

January 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on Azione Cattolica Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Giuseppe Notarstefano, national president of Italian Catholic Action, on January 24. Following the meeting, the apostolate released a detailed statement on the audience.

“Attention focused on the Association’s commitment to peace, cooperation among peoples and the construction of relationships inspired by fraternity, in a time marked by conflicts,” according to the statement. A topic that “emerged forcefully” was “the responsibility of the laity to bear witness” to the Gospel amid the “challenges of our time.”

Catholic Action, a lay apostolate under the direction of the hierarchy, arose in the 1860s in response to anti-clericalism in Italy, the New Catholic Encyclopedia notes in its article on the movement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!