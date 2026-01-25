Catholic World News

Pope, in World Mission Day message, calls for unity for sake of evangelization

January 25, 2026

In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Leo XIV encouraged the faithful to be united with Christ and one another for the sake of the mission of proclaiming God’s love.

The Pontiff issued his call in “One in Christ, united in mission,” his message for the 100th World Mission Day (background). Although World Mission Sunday will not take place until October 18, Pope Leo released his message on January 25, the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul, as Pope Francis did in 2024 and 2025.

“Following the Jubilee Year, I wish to encourage the whole Church to continue its missionary journey with joy and zeal in the Holy Spirit,” Pope Leo wrote. “This requires hearts united in Christ, reconciled communities and, in everyone, a willingness to cooperate with generosity and trust.”

“One in Christ, united in mission” has three parts:

One in Christ—Missionary disciples united in him and with our brothers and sisters

United in mission—That the world may believe in Christ the Lord

Mission to love—Proclaiming, living and sharing God’s faithful love

One in Christ

“Being a Christian is not primarily about practices or ideas; it is a life in union with Christ, in which we share in his filial relationship with the Father in the Holy Spirit,” Pope Leo wrote in the first part of his message. “It means abiding in Christ, like branches on the vine (cf. Jn 15:4), immersed in the life of the Trinity. This union gives rise to mutual communion among believers and is the source of all missionary fruitfulness.”

He continued:

In this context, the Church’s primary missionary responsibility is to renew and sustain spiritual and fraternal unity among its members. In many situations, we encounter conflicts, polarization, misunderstandings and a lack of mutual trust. When this occurs even within our communities, it undermines our witness. The evangelizing mission that Christ entrusted to his disciples requires, above all, hearts that are reconciled and eager for communion.

“Last but not least, being ‘one in Christ; calls us to keep our gaze fixed on the Lord, so that he may truly be at the center of our lives and communities, the center of every word, action and interpersonal relationship, leading us to say with amazement: ‘It is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me’“ (Gal 2:20),” he added. “By constantly listening to his word and through the grace of the Sacraments, it will be possible for us to become living stones in the Church.”

United in mission

In the second part of his message, Pope clarified that “the unity of disciples is not an end in itself; it is directed towards mission. Jesus states this clearly: ‘So that the world may believe that you have sent me’ (Jn 17:21). It is through the witness of a reconciled, fraternal and united community that the proclamation of the Gospel acquires its full communicative power.”

Unity, the Pope explained, does not mean uniformity:

Needless to say, missionary unity should not be understood as uniformity, but rather as the convergence of different charisms for the same purpose, namely to make Christ’s love visible and to invite everyone to encounter him. Evangelization is achieved when local communities cooperate with one another and when cultural, spiritual and liturgical differences are fully and harmoniously expressed in the same faith. I therefore encourage all institutions in the Church to strengthen their sense of ecclesial missionary communion and to develop creative and concrete ways of cooperating with one another for and in the mission.

Mission to love

“If unity is the condition of mission, love is its essence,” Pope Leo wrote in the final part of his message. “The Good News that we are sent to proclaim to the world is not an abstract ideal; it is the Gospel of God’s faithful love, which became flesh in the face and life of Jesus Christ.”

“The mission of the disciples and the Church as a whole is to continue the mission of Christ in the Holy Spirit: a mission born of love, lived in love, and leading to love,” he continued. “In fact, the Lord himself, in his great prayer to the Father before his Passion, after invoking unity among his disciples, concludes: ‘so that the love with which you have loved me may be in them, and I in them’ (Jn 17:26). Impelled by the love of Christ, the Apostles then went out to evangelize for Christ (cf. 2 Cor 5:14).”

“In the same way, throughout the centuries, multitudes of Christians—martyrs, confessors and missionaries—have given their lives to make this divine love known to the world,” he added. “Thus, guided by the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of love, the Church’s evangelizing mission will continue until the end of time.”

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude to those who have left their native lands to serve as missionaries.

“Filled with admiration for men and women missionaries, I make a special appeal to the whole Church to join them in the mission of evangelization through the witness of our lives in Christ, through prayer and through our contributions to the missions,” the Pope said.

Pope Leo concluded his message with a prayer:

Holy Father, make us one in Christ, rooted in his love that unites and renews. May all members of the Church be united in mission, docile to the Holy Spirit, courageous in bearing witness to the Gospel, proclaiming and daily embodying your faithful love for all creatures. Bless all missionary men and women, support them in their efforts, and watch over them in hope! Mary, Queen of Missions, accompany our work of evangelization in every corner of the earth: make us instruments of peace, and grant that the whole world may recognize in Christ the light that saves. Amen.

