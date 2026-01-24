Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper devotes special section to Arctic geopolitics

January 24, 2026

L’Osservatore Romano devoted a special section in its January 23 edition to the theme of “Geopolitica Artica” (Arctic Geopolitics).

There were six articles in the three-page section:

