Vatican newspaper devotes special section to Arctic geopolitics
January 24, 2026
L’Osservatore Romano devoted a special section in its January 23 edition to the theme of “Geopolitica Artica” (Arctic Geopolitics).
There were six articles in the three-page section:
- Guglielmo Gallone’s “Quale futuro per l’Alleanza atlantica“ (What future for the Atlantic Alliance?)
- “L’Italia presenta una nuova strategia per l’Artico“ (Italy presents a new strategy for the Arctic)
- “Verso l’autonomia politica: storia di un processo non scontato“ (Towards political autonomy: the history of a process that was not a foregone conclusion)
- Valerio Palombaro’s «La nostra casa non è in vendita» (published in English by Vatican News as “Parish Priest of Nuuk, Greenland: ‘Our home is not for sale’“)
- “Groenlandia terreno di competizione“ (Greenland: a battleground for competition)
- Stefano Leszczynski’s interview with an Inuit leader, “La terra degli avi tra crisi climatica e geopolitica“ (The land of our ancestors, between climate crisis and geopolitics)
