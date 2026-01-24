Catholic World News

Orthodox prelate calls for greater Christian unity in Ukraine to resist evil

January 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A prelate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine called for greater unity among Ukraine’s Christians in order to “overcome the evil that has come upon our land.”

“Only by being united can we overcome the evil that has come upon our land today,” said Archbishop Agapit of Vyshgorod. “I want to wish that the Lord, through our prayers and seeing our intentions, will help us Ukrainians to unite first and foremost—to unite around Christ, around God.”

The prelate made his remarks at a January 22 service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The service, led by the apostolic nuncio, took place in a Latin-rite church whose stained-glass windows were shattered in a recent Russian attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

