Catholic World News

Guatemalan Primate suspends some Sunday Masses

January 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on ADN CELAM (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: As gang violence and prison riots led Guatemala’s president to declare a state of emergency, the nation’s Primate suspended Sunday evening Masses in his archdiocese on January 18.

Archbishop Gonzalo de Villa y Vásquez, SJ, also called for prayers for peace. The prelate subsequently discussed the violence in the Central American nation in an interview with Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!