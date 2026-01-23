Catholic World News

Over 5,000 attend National Prayer Vigil for Life

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Over 5,000 people attended the National Prayer Vigil for Life last evening at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, preached, “I firmly believe that 50 years from now when my generation will have gone to God, your grandchildren will ask you: ‘Is it true, that when you were my age, they put children to death in the womb?’”

