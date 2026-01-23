Catholic World News

Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen loses battle with cancer

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen passed away from cancer yesterday at the age of 61.

Allen worked for the National Catholic Report from 1997 to 2014, when he founded Crux. American author George Weigel described Allen as “the best Anglophone Vaticanista in the business during the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI.”

Allen was also the author of several books.

