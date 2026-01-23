Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen loses battle with cancer
January 23, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen passed away from cancer yesterday at the age of 61.
Allen worked for the National Catholic Report from 1997 to 2014, when he founded Crux. American author George Weigel described Allen as “the best Anglophone Vaticanista in the business during the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI.”
Allen was also the author of several books.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 -
Today 9:10 AM ET USA
He was a good & faith-filled man.... May God grant him eternal peace