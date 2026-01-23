Catholic World News

Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen loses battle with cancer

January 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist John Allen passed away from cancer yesterday at the age of 61.

Allen worked for the National Catholic Report from 1997 to 2014, when he founded Crux. American author George Weigel described Allen as “the best Anglophone Vaticanista in the business during the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI.”

Allen was also the author of several books.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

  • Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 - Today 9:10 AM ET USA

    He was a good & faith-filled man.... May God grant him eternal peace

Fri23 January
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Vincent of Saragossa, Deacon & Martyr (USA); Opt Mem of St. Marianne Cope, Virgin (USA)

Image for Friday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Vincent of Saragossa, Deacon & Martyr (USA); Opt Mem of St. Marianne Cope, Virgin (USA)

In the United States the Optional Memorial of St. Vincent of Saragossa (d. 304) is transferred from January 22 in the Universal Calendar to January 23. He was one of the greatest deacons of the Church. He was born in Huesca, Spain, suffered martyrdom in Valencia in the persecution under Diocletian.…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: