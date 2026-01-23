Catholic World News

European, US prelates highlight suffering of Holy Land’s Christians

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a four-day visit to the Holy Land, 13 prelates from Europe and the United States issued a statement highlighting the suffering of Christians there.

The prelates of the Holy Land Coordination said the Palestinian Christians in the West Bank “told us of their suffering: endless attacks from extremist settlers, uprooting of their olive trees, the seizure of their land and intimidatory acts that make their daily life unbearable, driving many into mass emigration.”

“As Christians, it is our calling and duty to give a voice to the voiceless, and to bear witness to their dignity, so that the world may know their suffering and be moved to advocate for justice and compassion,” the prelates added. “The people of the Holy Land cry out for our help and prayers; they long for an end to their suffering. Stand with them.”

