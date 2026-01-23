Catholic World News

Leading Catholic, Orthodox prelates recall 60th anniversary of lifting of 1054 excommunications

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia spoke at a January 21 conference marking the 60th anniversary of the joint declaration of Pope St. Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras of Constantinople.

The declaration lifted the mutual excommunications pronounced by their predecessors at the beginning of the East-West Schism (1054).

Cardinal Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Chrisitan Unity, spoke about the canonical irregularity surrounding the 1054 Catholic decree of excommunication; Archbishop Job discussed primacy, synodality, and the Filioque controversy. The two are co-presidents of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

