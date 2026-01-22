Catholic World News

Former Jesuit provincial steps down following student abuse complaint

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The former provincial of the Jesuits in Britain stepped down from his subsequent role as senior chaplain at the Oxford University Catholic Chaplaincy after a student there lodged an abuse complaint.

Cherwell, an Oxford student newspaper, alleged that the Jesuits “substantially misrepresented the nature of the complaint made by the student.”

