Catholicism has declined in Latin America over the past decade

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of self-identified Catholics in six Latin American nations declined significantly over the past decade, according to the Pew Research Center.

The decline was most pronounced in Colombia (79% to 60%) and Chile (64% to 46%). In Argentina, a decline from 71% to 58% coincided with the reign of an Argentine pope.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

