Catholic World News

Catholicism has declined in Latin America over the past decade

January 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of self-identified Catholics in six Latin American nations declined significantly over the past decade, according to the Pew Research Center.

The decline was most pronounced in Colombia (79% to 60%) and Chile (64% to 46%). In Argentina, a decline from 71% to 58% coincided with the reign of an Argentine pope.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!