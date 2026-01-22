Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin rues tensions between US, Europe

January 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Fielding questions from journalists on January 21, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that tensions between the US and Europe “are not healthy and create a climate that worsens an international situation that is already serious.”

“I believe the important thing would be to eliminate tensions, to discuss the controversial points, but without entering into polemics and without fueling tensions,” the Secretary of State of His Holiness added.

Cardinal Parolin also spoke about respect for international law, the “responsible use of the press,” Venezuela, Iran, the conflict in the Holy Land, and President Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!