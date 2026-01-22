Catholic World News

Iraqi Kurdish leader, Pontiff discuss regional peace

January 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Masoud Barzani, the former president of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, which provided hospitality to an estimated 100,000 Iraqi Christians who fled the advance of the Islamic State in 2014.

“During the talks, President Barzani and Pope Leo XIV voiced their shared hope that peace and stability would prevail across the world, and that the suffering and hardships faced by people in conflict-affected regions would come to an end,” Kurdistan 24 reported. “The meeting highlighted common humanitarian concerns and the need for continued efforts to promote coexistence, understanding, and dialogue among nations and faiths.”

The Rudaw Media Network reported that Barzani also sought the Pope’s moral support for Syrian Kurds in their conflict with the nation’s government.

