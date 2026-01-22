Catholic World News

Papal message to Catholic media: be a voice of reconciliation in a polarized world

January 22, 2026

In a papal message to the Fédération des Médias Catholiques (Federation of Catholic Media), Cardinal Pietro Parolin encouraged media professionals to be voices of reconciliation in a polarized world.

In an era marked by artificial intelligence, “it is urgent to return to the reasons of the heart, to the centrality of good relationships and to the ability to get closer to others, without excluding anyone. And this urgency finds an answer in the service of truth that Catholic media can offer to everyone, even those who do not believe.,” Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in his message to the federation as it held a conference at Lourdes.

“I encourage you to be sowers of good words, amplifiers of voices that courageously seek reconciliation by disarming hearts of hatred and fanaticism,” he continued. “In a fragmented and polarized world, be the antennas that pick up and retransmit what the weak, the marginalized, those who are alone and need to know the joy of feeling loved are experiencing..”

Cardinal Parolin upheld the example of the Servant of God Jacques Hamel (1930-2016), the French priest whose throat was slit by two Muslim assailants as he celebrated Mass:

Father Hamel was a witness to the faith, to the point of giving his own life. He always believed in the value of dialogue and mutual, patient listening. Father Hamel was convinced that it is urgent to know how to show proximity to others, without exception. To know one another, we must meet without being frightened by differences, ready to fight for who we are and what we believe in. May his example encourage you to be seekers of truth in the love that explains everything, artisans of a word that embraces, of communication capable of reuniting what is broken, of a balm on the wounds of humanity.

