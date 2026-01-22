Catholic World News

Reviving custom, Pope Leo presented with lambs on feast of St. Agnes

January 22, 2026

Reviving a custom discontinued by Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV was presented with two lambs on the memorial of St. Agnes (video).

The rite took place in the Chapel of Urban VIII in the Apostolic Palace. “Following an ancient tradition, the animals were later blessed in the Basilica of St. Agnes Outside the Walls in northern Rome, where the young 4th-century martyr is buried,” Vatican News reported.

The wool from the blessed lambs will be used to make pallia for new metropolitan archbishops.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!