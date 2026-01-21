Catholic World News

‘Cordial’ meeting between FSSP superior, Pontiff

January 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter

CWN Editor's Note: The superior general of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), accompanied by one of the institute’s founders, met with Pope Leo XIV on January 20.

“The cordial half-hour meeting was an opportunity to present to the Holy Father in greater detail the foundation and history of the Fraternity, as well as the various forms of apostolate that it has been offering to the faithful for almost 38 years,” the Fraternity said in a statement. “The proper law and charism that guide the sanctification of its members were recalled.”

“This audience also provided an opportunity to evoke any misunderstandings and obstacles that the Fraternity encounters in certain places and to answer questions from the Supreme Pontiff,” added the Fraternity, whose priests offer the extraordinary form of the Latin Mass.

Founded in 1988, the institute has grown to 579 members, 387 of whom are priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!