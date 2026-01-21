Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarchs criticize ‘Christian Zionism’

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem said in a statement that “recent activities undertaken by local individuals who advance damaging ideologies, such as Christian Zionism, mislead the public, sow confusion, and harm the unity of our ﬂock.”

“The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem reiterate that they alone represent the Churches and their ﬂock in matters pertaining to Christian religious, communal, and pastoral life in the Holy Land,” the Christian leaders added.

