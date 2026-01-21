Catholic World News

NY state drops case to mandate religious groups cover abortion

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: New York State has ceased its longtime effort to compel religious organizations to provide abortion in their health insurance plans.

“After nearly a decade of trying to force nuns and other religious ministries to cover abortions, the state of New York has thrown in the towel,” the religious-liberty law firm Becket said in a statement. “Following two trips to the U.S. Supreme Court, the state late last week gave up on trying to make nuns pay for abortions.”

