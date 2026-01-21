Catholic World News

EU bishops call for ‘just’ ecological transition that protects human dignity, work, communities

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) has released a position paper, “A Just Transition that protects Human Dignity, Work and Communities.”

“Europe’s commitment to ecological transformation is both necessary and urgent,” COMECE stated. “At the same time, it raises profound social, economic and ethical questions.”

COMECE warned that “among workers in Europe’s industrial regions, a recurring concern is whether this transition will leave them behind and whether their children will be forced to leave their home regions in search of decent work.”

“Only a transition that is humane, inclusive and socially just will be able to unite Europe and secure lasting support for the ecological transformation needed for the common good,” COMECE concluded.

