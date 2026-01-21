Catholic World News

Leading Venezuelan prelate says Church is promoting dialogue, peace amid political uncertainty

January 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Venezuela’s episcopal conference told the Vatican newspaper that the Church there “strives to be a place of encounter for all and to constantly accompany the population in its struggle for the triumph of goodness, truth, and justice.”

Archbishop Andoni González de Zárate Salas of Valencia said that the Church is emphasizing “the primacy of the dignity of the person, the common good and the great evangelical values” amid dire poverty and great political uncertainty.

The prelate also renewed the Church’s call for the immediate release of all political prisoners; he said that the “release process” under new Venezuelan leadership has been “very slow.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!