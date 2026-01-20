Catholic World News

Prelate hails Relevant Radio on 25th anniversary

January 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Relevant Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin, praised Relevant Radio as it celebrated its 25th anniversary, describing it as “an example of the multiplication of the loaves and fishes” and a “model of evangelization.”

The Catholic radio network has grown to “200 owned and operated and affiliate stations in the United States with the potential to reach 250 million souls.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!