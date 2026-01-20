Catholic World News

Archbishop Broglio says it would be ‘morally acceptable’ for troops to refuse Greenland conquest orders

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services said that he “cannot see any circumstances” in which an American conquest of Greenland would fulfill just-war criteria.

“I am obviously worried, because they [Catholic troops] could be put in a situation where they’re being ordered to do something which is morally questionable,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “And it would be very difficult for a soldier or a Marine or a sailor by himself to disobey an order such as that.”

“But strictly speaking, he or she, within the realm of their own conscience, it would be morally acceptable to disobey that order,” Archbishop Broglio added. “But that’s perhaps putting that individual in an untenable situation, and that’s my concern.”

