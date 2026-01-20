Catholic World News

Pope thanks Italian police for work in St. Peter’s Square during jubilee year

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received executives and officers of Italy’s Vatican Public Security Inspectorate on January 19 and thanked them for the sacrifices they made during the conclave and the jubilee year.

The inspectorate, a division of the Italian police, is responsible for security in St. Peter’s Square.

Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Leo said, “May your presence be an ever more valid guarantee of that good order and tranquility which are fundamental for building a peaceful and composed social life, and which, in addition to being taught to us by the Gospel message, are a sign of authentic civilization.”

