USCCB’s Roe anniversary statement calls for renewed prayer, sacrifice to end abortion

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the 53rd anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the chairman US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities called for renewed prayer and sacrifice to end abortion.

“Human life is still gravely threatened by legalized abortion as it continues to be aggressively promoted at the state and federal level,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio. “Many challenges remain, including pro-abortion ballot initiatives, the increased use and availability of abortion pills, and the need to protect the Hyde Amendment to keep taxpayer funded abortion out of national health care bills.”

“We must continue to support pregnant and parenting mothers in need and offer spiritual and emotional help to all who have participated in abortion,” Bishop Thomas added. “Our united prayers, sacrifices, and efforts to protect human life and heal the wounds inflicted by abortion remain as important as ever.”

