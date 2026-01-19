Catholic World News

IMF director meets with Pontiff

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on January 17. Founded in 1944, the IMF is the lender of last resort for its member nations.

As is customary, the Vatican did not divulge the topics discussed in the private audience. Georgieva, who regularly tweets about her meetings with international leaders, did not discuss her audience with the Pontiff on her X account.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

