Catholic World News

Rising sea levels, climate change threaten Guinea-Bissau, L’Osservatore Romano warns

January 17, 2026

The Vatican newspaper warned that the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau (map) is “threatened by rising sea levels and climate change.”

In the most prominent front-page article in its January 16 edition, Giada Aquilino wrote that “on the Bijagós archipelago, off the coast of Guinea-Bissau, the inhabitants are trying as best they can to safeguard their villages, threatened by the advancing sea.”

“Today, rising sea levels and coastal erosion are a reality that they face every day, moreover in a land undermined by political instability,” she continued. “In this context, a genuine policy of territorial conservation appears more difficult.”

In her article—entitled “Guinea Bissau: Il pericolo viene dal mare” [Guinea-Bissau: The danger comes from the sea]—Aquilino cited recent reporting from Agence France-Presse on the subject.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!