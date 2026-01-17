Rising sea levels, climate change threaten Guinea-Bissau, L’Osservatore Romano warns
January 17, 2026
The Vatican newspaper warned that the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau (map) is “threatened by rising sea levels and climate change.”
In the most prominent front-page article in its January 16 edition, Giada Aquilino wrote that “on the Bijagós archipelago, off the coast of Guinea-Bissau, the inhabitants are trying as best they can to safeguard their villages, threatened by the advancing sea.”
“Today, rising sea levels and coastal erosion are a reality that they face every day, moreover in a land undermined by political instability,” she continued. “In this context, a genuine policy of territorial conservation appears more difficult.”
In her article—entitled “Guinea Bissau: Il pericolo viene dal mare” [Guinea-Bissau: The danger comes from the sea]—Aquilino cited recent reporting from Agence France-Presse on the subject.
