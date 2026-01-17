Catholic World News

Angelo Gugel, private attendant to three Popes, dies at 90

January 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Angelo Gugel, a layman who served as papal chamber assistant to Blessed John Paul I, St. John Paul II, and Pope Benedict XVI, has died at the age of 90.

“Always impeccably dressed, with a sober elegance that never sought attention, Angelo Gugel preserved the discretion required by his delicate role even after retirement,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported.

Gugel assisted St. John Paul with Italian pronunciation prior to his October 1978 inaugural homily and was at the Pontiff’s side during the 1981 assassination attempt.

