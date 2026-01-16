Catholic World News

Catholic News Agency rebranded as EWTN News

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN

CWN Editor's Note: EWTN announced yesterday that Catholic News Agency (CNA) and its other news services have been rebranded as EWTN News.

“This rebrand is not simply about a new name or a new website—it reflects a deeper alignment of mission, editorial vision, and operations,” said Montse Alvarado, president of EWTN News.

CNA, founded in 2004, was acquired by EWTN in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!