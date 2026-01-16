Catholic World News

Catholic News Agency rebranded as EWTN News

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN

CWN Editor's Note: EWTN announced yesterday that Catholic News Agency (CNA) and its other news services have been rebranded as EWTN News.

“This rebrand is not simply about a new name or a new website—it reflects a deeper alignment of mission, editorial vision, and operations,” said Montse Alvarado, president of EWTN News.

CNA, founded in 2004, was acquired by EWTN in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri16 January
Ordinary Time

Friday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Friday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates Pope St. Marcellus I (d. 309), who was elected Pope in 308, just at the time when the Emperor Diocletian had spent somewhat his first violence against the Church. In Rome he reorganized the Catholic hierarchy disrupted by the persecution. He was exiled and put to…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: