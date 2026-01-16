Catholic World News

Leading European prelate issues ‘strong common appeal’ to pray for peace

January 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Lithuanian prelate who leads the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) issued a “strong common appeal” to pray for peace during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Amid “serious ongoing threats against peace, shaped by persistent armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions in many regions of the world,” Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius made “a strong common appeal to pray for peace, in whatsoever liturgical form you see fit, especially during the upcoming Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, so that this unity may be achieved not only among Christians but also among all the parties in conflict with each other.”

Archbishop Grušas made his appeal in a January 12 letter to presidents of the various European bishops’ conferences.

