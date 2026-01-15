Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian schools suspend classes to protest new Israeli restrictions

January 15, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Christian schools in Jerusalem suspended classes to protest new Israeli restrictions on Palestinian teachers from the West Bank.

The General Secretariat of Christian Educational Institutions in Jerusalem called for the suspension of classes after Israeli authorities decided not to renew the work permits of 171 teachers from the West Bank.

